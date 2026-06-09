Portland Cascade Sign Kennedy Powell to 2026 Season Roster

Published on June 9, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Portland Cascade News Release







The Portland Cascade added another proven SEC contributor to its inaugural roster, signing former Texas A&M infielder Kennedy Powell after selecting her in the provisional rounds of the 2026 Athletes Unlimited Softball League College Draft.

Powell will replace Paige Siniki, who has been placed on the team's inactive list, and is set to give the Cascade a versatile infielder with extensive experience at third base and one of the most productive leadoff bats in the college game over the last two seasons. She started 57 games for the Aggies in 2026, helping lead the program to the NCAA Regional Final while putting together one of the strongest offensive seasons in the SEC.

She finished the 2026 campaign with a .407 batting average, 81 hits, 60 runs scored, 27 RBI, 14 doubles and two home runs while posting a .962 fielding percentage as Texas A&M's primary third baseman. Powell ranked second in the SEC in total hits and led the conference with 36 hits and nine doubles during league play. She also paced the Aggies with 26 multi-hit games and scored multiple runs in 17 contests.

Powell earned her third career all-region selection in 2026 and her second straight honor at Texas A&M after previously being named NFCA Central All-Region Third Team as a junior in 2025.

During her junior season, Powell led the Aggies in runs scored (63) and stolen bases (19) while ranking third on the team in hits (65). She tied the Texas A&M program record for runs in SEC play and finished second in the conference in stolen bases. Powell was also a perfect 19-for-19 on stolen base attempts and carried a streak of 25 consecutive successful steals dating back to 2024.

She played a major role in several signature moments during Texas A&M's 2025 season, including scoring the game-winning run in the SEC opener versus No. 3 Florida and helping the Aggies secure multiple walk-off victories throughout the year.

Before transferring to Texas A&M, Powell began her collegiate career at UCLA, where she earned Pac-12 All-Freshman Team honors and NFCA West All-Region First Team recognition in 2023. She hit .374 as a freshman and ranked among the top freshmen nationally in batting average.

Powell now joins the Cascade organization after establishing herself as one of the SEC's most consistent table-setters and defensive contributors across the last two seasons.

Siera Jones is the digital media reporter at Athletes Unlimited. You can follow her on Instagram and X @sieraajones.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from June 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.