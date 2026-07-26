Talons Win 2026 AUSL Championship; Allchin Named MVP

Published on July 26, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Utah Talons News Release







The Utah Talons' rule of the roost in the Athletes Unlimited Softball League continues after sweeping the 2026 AUSL Championship to win back-to-back titles.

The Talons defeated the Chicago Bandits again in the finals with a 2-1 victory on Saturday and a 6-1 win to hoist the trophy on Sunday afternoon at Davis Diamond in College Station, Texas.

Outfielder Jadelyn Allchin was named the AUSL Championship Most Valuable Player, voted on by AUSL team & league personnel and broadcasters, after a pair of games that showcased her consistent bat, flashes of power, and defensive prowess. Pitcher Montana Fouts was in the elite postseason form expected of her. The 2026 Pitcher of the Year threw a complete-game shutout last season to seal the Talons' first title and did the same a year later.

Fouts threw all seven innings, holding the Bandits to just four hits with one walk and four strikeouts.

The two-hole batter in the Utah lineup, Allchin, launched a two-run blast over the right-center wall in the top of the first inning. She drove in Jayda Coleman, who started the inning with a single down the right-field line. It was her fifth homer of the year.

She later tacked on another run in the fourth, doubling down the right-field line.

Allchin didn't go without showcasing why she was named to the 2026 All-AUSL Team as an outfielder, laying out for a catch in the third frame. She has been a Talons staple and fan favorite after going from being a top-contributing reserve pool player last season to earning a permanent spot on the roster.

An error in the fourth inning cost the Bandits the third run of the game when a throwing error by third baseman Sami Williams allowed Hannah Flippen to score. The Talons added another unearned run when Allchin doubled to drive in Aliyah Andrews.

The exclamation point of victory came from Bri Ellis and Savannah Jaquish, who each launched home runs in the fifth and seventh innings, respectively. Ellis' 245-foot home run cleared the left field scoreboard, while Jaquish's homer was a 253-foot shot off the top of the board.

Chicago scored its lone run of the afternoon in the bottom of the seventh. Skylar Wallace singled to left field to push Keirstin Roose across the plate, but Fouts got Sami Williams and Morgan Zerkle to ground out to shut down the Bandits' comeback effort.

The Talons showcased yet again that their calling card of great pitching, lockdown defense, and selfless offense is a championship formula in the AUSL.

Savanna Collins is the Senior Reporter for the AUSL. You can follow her on Instagram @savvyco .







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from July 26, 2026

Talons Win 2026 AUSL Championship; Allchin Named MVP - Utah Talons

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