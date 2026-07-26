Corrick Tosses CG as Talons Take Game 1 of AUSL Championship

Published on July 25, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Utah Talons News Release







The 2026 Athletes Unlimited Softball League Championship was already a rematch between the Chicago Bandits and Utah Talons, but Game 1 laid on the sense of déjà vu from last year's battle.

Just like 2025, pitcher Georgina Corrick started in the circle and quieted the loudest offense in the league, while the Utah offense played situational ball to push a handful of runs across.

Corrick tossed another AUSL postseason gem, throwing a complete game and holding the Bandits to one run on four hits. She also registered five K's. Sahvanna Jaquish delivered a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth to push the go-ahead run across in the 2-1 victory.

"I feel like we've been in a lot of similar games, and we didn't lose a lot this year; it came down to one inch or maybe just one pitch, and we believe that we've been in all those moments, and we know we're gonna come out on top," said Talons Head Coach Cindy Ball-Malone.

The Talons struck early, pushing a run across in the first inning. Sharlize Palacios dropped a shallow single into left field, and Jadelyn Allchin put on the jets, scoring from second base. Allchin reached on a hit by pitch.

The Bandits' only answer back was in the third; Bella Dayton set the table with a leadoff single, and back-to-back hit batters moved her to third. A sac-fly from Morgan Zerkle allowed Dayton to tag up and beat the throw from center field.

But Utah had just enough to tack another on. In the bottom of the sixth, Allchin started off the inning strong with a single through the infield. Jordan Woolery laid down a sac-bunt to shift her over. Palacios knocked another single off the left field wall, which moved Allchin to third and allowed her to score again. She tagged up on a sacrifice fly from Jaquish.

"Two great pitchers in the circle. And for our hitters to just make [Lexi] Kilfoyl throw as many pitches as she did today and put pressure on the defense... awesome," Ball-Malone said. "So proud of the Talons. We're excited, we're happy, and one more to go."

The loss goes to Bandits starter Lexi Kilfoyl, who they rode with through the entire game. Utah recorded five hits off of her and only struck out three times.

The match was must-see TV on ABC, airing to the largest audience not only in league history but ever, as the first professional softball game broadcast on national network television.

All four games in AUSL postseason history have been decided by two runs or less.

The Talon are now one game away from claiming back-to-back titles. Game 2 will air Sunday, July 26, at 2 p.m. on ESPN.

Savanna Collins is the Senior Reporter for the AUSL. You can follow her on Instagram @savvyco.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from July 25, 2026

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