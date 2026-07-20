Spark One Win Away from the 2026 AUSL Playoffs

Published on July 19, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Oklahoma City Spark News Release







The Oklahoma City Spark (13-11) needs a three-game series sweep against the Carolina Blaze (8-16) to secure a spot in the playoffs, and with a 6-5 victory on Sunday afternoon at Smith Family Stadium, they're just one win away.

OKC outlasted the Blaze despite a late-game comeback. Carolina put up two runs in the seventh to bring it within one run, but a stellar play at shortstop by Sydney Romero sealed the win.

Outfielder Bubba Nickles-Camarena registered four hits, and utility player Amari Harper drove in three runs on the day. Oklahoma City paired a sacrifice fly from Romero with a Carolina throwing error to score three runs in the sixth frame following a 91-minute weather delay. The three-spot gave them a 6-3 lead that they were able to maintain in the penultimate game of the season.

The Spark has scored four or more runs in each of the last 12 games. The win in the circle goes to pitcher Maddie Penta, who improved to 3-0 this season. She allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits with a season-high five strikeouts. Alana Vawter picked up her first save of the year after scattering two earned runs on five hits across the last two frames.

Monday night's season finale will determine which team earns the No. 3 seed in the postseason, and Oklahoma City is in charge of its own fate. A win grants the team the final seed remaining in the playoffs, but a loss will give the spot to Portland.

Tune in on July 20 for the third matchup between the Spark and the Blaze at Carolina at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

Savanna Collins is the Senior Reporter for the AUSL. You can follow her on Instagram @savvyco.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from July 19, 2026

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