Sydney Sherrill Delivers Walk-Off Double as Spark Rally Past Talons

Published on July 10, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Oklahoma City Spark News Release







Sydney Sherrill delivered in the clutch on Thursday night, capping a dramatic Oklahoma City comeback with a walk-off RBI double in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Spark rallied to defeat the Utah Talons, 4-3, at Tom Heath Field.

Oklahoma City trailed 3-1 entering the fifth inning, but pulled even when Sydney Romero launched a two-run home run to left-center, scoring Maya Brady after she reached on an error. The blast marked Romero's sixth home run of the season and tied the game at 3-3.

The Spark completed the comeback in the seventh. Delanie Wisz singled with one out before Sherrill lined a double to center field, bringing Wisz across the plate to secure Oklahoma City's third victory in its last four games.

Utah struck first on Jadelyn Allchin's statement homer in the first inning before Hannah Flippen added a solo shot in the third. Sharlize Palacios drove in another run with an RBI single in the fourth to give the Talons a 3-1 lead.

Brady and Romero accounted for Oklahoma City's first three runs with solo and two-run home runs, respectively, while Sherrill finished 2-for-4 with the walk-off RBI. Wisz reached base three times and drew two walks before scoring the winning run.

Jailyn Ford earned her first victory of the season for the Spark after retiring both batters she faced in relief of Maya Johnson, who struck out four over 6.1 innings. Georgina Corrick took the loss despite throwing a complete game for Utah, allowing four runs-three earned-while striking out four over 6.2 innings.

The series continues on Saturday night at Tom Heath Field. First pitch is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT.

Siera Jones is the digital media reporter at Athletes Unlimited. You can follow her on Instagram and X @sieraajones.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from July 10, 2026

Sydney Sherrill Delivers Walk-Off Double as Spark Rally Past Talons - Oklahoma City Spark

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