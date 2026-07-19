7 OKC Spark Players to Compete in 2026 AUSL All-Star Cup

Published on July 19, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Oklahoma City Spark News Release







Seven Oklahoma City Spark players have been selected to compete in the 2026 Athletes Unlimited Softball League All-Star Cup this August.

The AUSL All-Star Cup is a four-series season from Aug. 8 to 30 in which 45 professional softball players compete to become the individual champion utilizing Athletes Unlimited's innovative format. Teams are hand-picked by the top athletes on the leaderboard each series. The 2026 All-Star Cup will feature 12 games at Parkway Bank Sports Complex in Rosemont, Illinois.

The roster features Spark offensive leaders Sydney McKinney, Maya Brady and Sydney Romero. Check out the full list below.

Maya Brady - Outfielder

Sydney Romero - Middle Infielder

Sydney Sherrill - Middle Infielder

Amari Harper - Outfielder

Sydney McKinney - Outfielder

Delanie Wisz - Corner Infielder

Jessi Warren - Corner Infielder

The 2026 AUSL All-Star Cup begins on August 8 at 7 p.m. ET in Rosemont, Illinois. Tickets are on sale now.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from July 19, 2026

7 OKC Spark Players to Compete in 2026 AUSL All-Star Cup - Oklahoma City Spark

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