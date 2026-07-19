7 OKC Spark Players to Compete in 2026 AUSL All-Star Cup
Published on July 19, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)
Oklahoma City Spark News Release
Seven Oklahoma City Spark players have been selected to compete in the 2026 Athletes Unlimited Softball League All-Star Cup this August.
The AUSL All-Star Cup is a four-series season from Aug. 8 to 30 in which 45 professional softball players compete to become the individual champion utilizing Athletes Unlimited's innovative format. Teams are hand-picked by the top athletes on the leaderboard each series. The 2026 All-Star Cup will feature 12 games at Parkway Bank Sports Complex in Rosemont, Illinois.
The roster features Spark offensive leaders Sydney McKinney, Maya Brady and Sydney Romero. Check out the full list below.
Maya Brady - Outfielder
Sydney Romero - Middle Infielder
Sydney Sherrill - Middle Infielder
Amari Harper - Outfielder
Sydney McKinney - Outfielder
Delanie Wisz - Corner Infielder
Jessi Warren - Corner Infielder
The 2026 AUSL All-Star Cup begins on August 8 at 7 p.m. ET in Rosemont, Illinois. Tickets are on sale now.
Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from July 19, 2026
- 7 OKC Spark Players to Compete in 2026 AUSL All-Star Cup - Oklahoma City Spark
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Oklahoma City Spark Stories
- 7 OKC Spark Players to Compete in 2026 AUSL All-Star Cup
- Sydney Romero: Same Swing, Stronger Than Ever
- Jailyn Ford Deals Her First Complete Game of the Season Leads to 7-2 Win
- Sydney Sherrill Delivers Walk-Off Double as Spark Rally Past Talons
- The Competitive Mindset Fueling Maya Johnson's Rise