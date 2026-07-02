Spark Snap a Five-Game Losing Skid with Multiple Personal Firsts in 9-3 Win over Blaze

Published on July 1, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Oklahoma City Spark News Release







The Oklahoma City Spark got a much-needed break on Wednesday night, picking up a 9-3 win over the Carolina Blaze after losing five straight.

The offense surged, tallying double-digit hits for just the second time this season with 11 on the evening. The team continues to pace the league lead for home runs this season, and a couple of rookies joined the club.

Grace Jenkins, a rookie out of Arizona, hit a solo shot in the bottom of the second for the first professional homer of her career. Jenkins signed with the franchise just last week, after previously joining Oklahoma City on a reserve assignment.

Oregon standout Amari Harper followed up with a three-run blast later in the inning for her first home run too.

Pitcher Maddie Penta secured her first win of the season after allowing two runs on four hits with two strikeouts over 4.0 innings of work.

The Spark continues the homestand on July 4 at 7 p.m. ET against the Portland Cascade.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from July 1, 2026

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