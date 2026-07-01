AUSL Announces Fan-Voted Players Invited to 2026 All-Star Cup

Published on July 1, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) News Release







The Athletes Unlimited Softball League announced the first 10 players invited to the 2026 AUSL All-Star Cup. This first wave of players was selected by fans, who voted from June 15 through June 30.

The Carolina Blaze lead the charge with four selections, while the Utah Talons receive three, Portland Cascade two, and Texas Volts one.

Here is the complete list of fan-voted athletes.

Catcher (1)

Reese Atwood - Carolina Blaze

Pitcher (1)

Karlyn Pickens - Carolina Blaze

Utility (1)

Megan Grant - Portland Cascade

Corner Infielder (2)

Bri Ellis - Utah Talons

Jordan Woolery - Utah Talons

Middle Infielder (2)

Sis Bates - Portland Cascade

Alyssa Brito - Carolina Blaze

Outfielder (3)

Jayda Coleman - Utah Talons

Dakota Kennedy - Carolina Blaze

Rylie Boone - Texas Volts

The 2026 AUSL All-Star Cup features 45 professional softball athletes competing from Aug. 8 to Aug. 30 at Parkway Bank Sports Complex in Rosemont, Illinois. Additional players will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets are on sale now.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from July 1, 2026

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