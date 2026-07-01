AUSL Announces Fan-Voted Players Invited to 2026 All-Star Cup
Published on July 1, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) News Release
The Athletes Unlimited Softball League announced the first 10 players invited to the 2026 AUSL All-Star Cup. This first wave of players was selected by fans, who voted from June 15 through June 30.
The Carolina Blaze lead the charge with four selections, while the Utah Talons receive three, Portland Cascade two, and Texas Volts one.
Here is the complete list of fan-voted athletes.
Catcher (1)
Reese Atwood - Carolina Blaze
Pitcher (1)
Karlyn Pickens - Carolina Blaze
Utility (1)
Megan Grant - Portland Cascade
Corner Infielder (2)
Bri Ellis - Utah Talons
Jordan Woolery - Utah Talons
Middle Infielder (2)
Sis Bates - Portland Cascade
Alyssa Brito - Carolina Blaze
Outfielder (3)
Jayda Coleman - Utah Talons
Dakota Kennedy - Carolina Blaze
Rylie Boone - Texas Volts
The 2026 AUSL All-Star Cup features 45 professional softball athletes competing from Aug. 8 to Aug. 30 at Parkway Bank Sports Complex in Rosemont, Illinois. Additional players will be announced in the coming weeks.
Tickets are on sale now.
Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from July 1, 2026
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