Maya Brady Takes over AUSL Home Run Lead with Fifth Blast of 2026

Published on June 21, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Oklahoma City Spark News Release







Maya Brady moved into sole possession of the AUSL home run lead on Sunday, as she helped power the Oklahoma City Spark to a 4-3 victory over the Portland Cascade at Hillsboro Ballpark.

Brady launched her league-leading fifth home run of the season in the fifth inning, when she sent the solo shot over the right-field fence, off of rookie pitcher Kenzie Brown, tying the game at 3-3. The game-tying shot broke the tie between Brady and her teammate Delanie Wisz, who now sits just behind Brady on the league's home run leaderboard with four homers of her own this season.

The Spark overcame an early 3-0 deficit after Portland scored all three of its runs in the second inning. The Spark cut the lead to 3-2 thanks to an RBI single from Sydney Romero, and a bases loaded RBI walk from Wisz in the third inning before Brady tied things up in the fifth.

OKC scored the winning run in the seventh frame when Bubba Nickles-Camarena recorded an RBI infield single with the bases loaded, allowing Brady to score the team's fourth and final run of the day.

Brady also singled in the third inning as she extended her AUSL-record hitting streak to 15 games dating back to last season. She finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored as the Spark secured its second series victory of 2026 and improved to 5-4 on the season.

Siera Jones is the digital media reporter at Athletes Unlimited. You can follow her on Instagram and X @sieraajones.







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