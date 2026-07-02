The Competitive Mindset Fueling Maya Johnson's Rise

Published on July 2, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Oklahoma City Spark News Release







"I'm better than you...Good luck trying to beat me."

If you've ever wondered what goes through Maya Johnson's mind when she's standing on the rubber for the Oklahoma City Spark, the challenge above is the simple, and somewhat chilling, answer.

The left-handed pitcher has burst onto the professional scene this summer, and it's not just her signature dark sunglasses and six-foot frame that create the intimidation factor. It's the competitive mindset she's been developing since childhood.

She grew up facing opponents who wanted to beat her just as badly as she wanted to beat them-literally.

Long before she was racking up the strikeouts at Belmont, and now in the Athletes Unlimited Softball League, Johnson spent a decade competing in kickboxing. She fought from age 5 through her mid-teen years, eventually representing Team USA at the World Kickboxing Championships in Quebec, Canada, where she earned a bronze medal.

The experience helped shape the mentality she now brings into the circle.

"If there's any ounce of doubt in your mind, hitters know," Johnson said. "It's like blood in the water with a shark. If you show any ounce of doubt, any ounce of fear, you're gonna get taken deep."

That confidence has become one of Johnson's defining characteristics. As her collegiate career progressed, she developed a mindset she believes elevated her game as much as the many pitches in her arsenal.

"You're going to have to beat me," Johnson said. "And not just my pitching, you're going to have to beat me mentally in order to beat me."

Johnson's journey to the professional stage was anything but straightforward.

She originally committed to Pittsburgh, but was not medically cleared to play there. Another opportunity later fell through for similar reasons before she ultimately landed at Belmont, where she built one of the most accomplished careers in program history.

Even after emerging as one of the nation's most dominant pitchers, Johnson understood the realities of playing at a mid-major program. With limited opportunities and a class of elite pitching talent entering the AUSL College Draft, she wasn't always sure that there would be room for her.

Then came a realization.

"There just came a certain point where enough people were bringing it up to me that I was like, 'Well, wait, why not me?'"

Rather than leaving for a larger program, Johnson returned to Belmont for her final season and continued proving that elite talent can thrive outside the Power Four. The decision paid off as she became the first mid-major athlete to receive an AUSL Golden Ticket before being selected third overall in the 2026 College Draft.

While building a professional softball career, Johnson is also pursuing her doctorate in nursing practice and working toward becoming a family nurse practitioner. A hybrid program has allowed her to continue her education while competing with the Spark.

Johnson has also been open about her battle with lupus, including the chemotherapy treatments she underwent before her final collegiate season. Today, she uses her platform to encourage other athletes facing chronic health challenges, showing them that success is still possible.

Her success has made her a trailblazer for more than just herself.

Johnson credits other professional standouts from mid-major programs, including University of South Florida grad and 2025 AUSL Pitcher of the Year Georgina Corrick, for helping pave the way for athletes outside the sport's power conferences.

"Georgina was my blueprint," Johnson said.

Now, Johnson understands that others may view her the same way.

"There is a little bit of pressure," Johnson said. "I'm not satisfied with just getting here. I have to come to this league so that people at the mid-major level continue to get the opportunities that I got."

The pressure has not slowed her down.

Through the first three weeks of the season, Johnson accounted for nearly 33% of Oklahoma City's innings pitched, throwing 31.1 innings. The next closest pitcher on the Spark staff, fellow rookie Lyndsey Grein, has logged 14.1 innings while on reserve assignment with the Spark. Johnson also entered the week ranked fourth in the league with 23 strikeouts.

For Spark Head Coach Amber Flores, Johnson's value goes far beyond the numbers.

"Every game she gives us an opportunity to win," Flores said. "Every game, we have a chance to really do some things behind her."

Flores has also been impressed with the way Johnson has embraced her role on a roster featuring five rookies.

"I think Maya is a competitor. I think she's as competitive as they come, and she's willing to take on any challenge. She's led the way for us," Flores said. "Maya leading the way has been impressive. It's really cool to see what she's about and how she goes about things. She's a pro's pro."

For Johnson, the job is far from finished.

Whether she's pursuing a doctorate, advocating for others living with chronic illnesses, or taking the ball for the Spark, her approach remains the same.

And if opponents want to stop her, they'll have to do more than show up.

As Johnson puts it, they're going to have to beat her.

Siera Jones is the digital media reporter at Athletes Unlimited. You can follow her on Instagram and X @sieraajones.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from July 2, 2026

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