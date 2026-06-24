Oklahoma City Spark Sign Grace Jenkins

Published on June 24, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Oklahoma City Spark News Release







The Oklahoma City Spark have signed utility player Grace Jenkins after she previously joined the franchise on a reserve assignment.

Jenkins was selected by the Chicago Bandits in the provisional phase of the 2026 Athletes Unlimited Softball League College Draft. She joined the Reserve Athlete Pool on May 22. The Spark reserved Jenkins on June 5 and have now elevated her to the active roster with a contract.

The Folsom, California, native has appeared in 10 games for the Spark this season, recording four hits, including a double, while driving in two runs. Jenkins has helped Oklahoma City to a 5-5 record through the first 10 games of the season.

Jenkins joined the professional ranks following a standout collegiate career at UConn and Arizona. She was a three-time All-BIG EAST selection with the Huskies, and was named BIG EAST Player of the Year in 2025 before transferring to Arizona for her senior season. In 2026, Jenkins earned First-Team All-Big 12 honors after hitting .336 with 14 home runs and 65 RBIs. Across 207 collegiate games, she posted a .367 batting average with 47 home runs and 217 RBIs.

Siera Jones is the digital media reporter at Athletes Unlimited. You can follow her on Instagram and X @ sieraajones .







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