Jadelyn Allchin's Base-Clearing Inside-The-Park Home Run First Slam for Utah

Published on June 24, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Utah Talons News Release







Jadelyn Allchin delivered a historic swing on Tuesday night, blasting the first grand slam in Utah Talons history as part of a 6-3 victory over the Oklahoma City Spark at Dumke Family Softball Stadium.

After Jordan Woolery put the Talons on the board with a two-run single in the third inning, Utah broke the game open in the next inning when Allchin sent a 2-2 pitch into the gap in right-center field, where the ball ricocheted off the glove of a diving Amari Harper. Allchin raced around the bases for an inside-the-park grand slam, giving the Talons a 6-0 advantage.

The home run was Allchin's first of the season and marked just the second inside-the-park home run in AUSL regular-season history. It was also the sixth grand slam in league history and the first ever recorded by a Talons player.

Allchin finished 2-for-3 with four RBI, including a single in the third inning, marking her team-leading fourth multi-hit game of the season. Jordan Woolery totaled two RBI for the Talons, while Tayler Biehl extended her hitting streak to five games with a single in the fourth.

The victory was Utah's fifth straight and completed a two-game sweep of the series with Spark. The Talons will return to action on Thursday when they visit the Carolina Blaze for the start of a three-game series at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Tickets for the upcoming Signature Series at the home of the Durham Bulls are available now.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from June 24, 2026

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