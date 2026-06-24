Volts Homer Five Times in Momentous Win over Bandits

Published on June 24, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Texas Volts News Release







The Texas Volts needed something, anything, to go their way. And when the momentum shifted on Tuesday night, the team turned the tide with home runs. Four different athletes left the yard five times in the team's 6-2 victory over the Chicago Bandits at Dell Diamond, ending a six-game losing streak.

It could be argued that it started with a coach's challenge the Bandits initiated in the bottom of the third inning after utility player Danieca Coffey was ruled safe on an infield single. The call was not overturned and the Volts dugout celebrated a much needed break.

In the bottom of the second inning, Tiare Jennings and Aliyah Binford homered back-to-back. Not only that, they both hit bombs off the first pitch of their at-bats. Michaela Edenfield joined the club in the fifth, hitting her first professional home run and easily clearing the right field wall.

Next inning it was rookie Aminah Vega with the fourth solo shot of the night. One wasn't enough for Binford, two-run home run in the sixth for good measure.

The Volts set a new AUSL single-game home run record with five. The previous standard was four home runs, which had been done six times with three of those instances occurring this season.

Binford also entered in relief and threw three scoreless innings with three strikeouts and only three hits given up.

The Volts will face the Bandits again on Wednesday night to complete the two-game stint. The game will air on CBS Sports Network at 8 p.m. ET.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from June 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.