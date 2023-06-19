Med City Night Jersey Auctions Announced

Saturday, June 24th is "Med City Night", presented by Brothers Bar & Grill. The Honkers will re-brand (one night only) as the Med City Cardiac. The name shows ties to Rochester being ranked number two in the entire country for cardiac treatment. It also shows the heart on and off the field by the players.

The Honkers will wear a special themed jersey. Designed to resemble a scrub top, this is a tribute to the thousands of medical professionals who work day after day, giving Rochester the name, Med City. The jersey has an outline of the Rochester skyline, with a cardiogram, signifying these professionals are the heartbeat of the city.

The Honkers will auction off these jerseys, with the online portion kicking off Wednesday at 10 AM. There will be a form below to fill out. Saturday afternoon, the online portion ends. The auction will then go to a silent auction style. The auction closes with the final out of Saturday's game versus Wilmar. 100% of the auction will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House in Rochester. There will also be an after party at Brothers, following the game.

Tickets remain for Saturday's game at https://rochester-honkers.nwltickets.com/SingleGame/Tickets/SelectSeats/5465. This is the only chance to see the "Med City Cardiac" take the field!

