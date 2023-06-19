Rockers Complete Late Inning Comeback over Chinooks

*Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Rockers got back in the win column Monday night, beating the Lakeshore Chinooks 7-5. Green Bay has now won seven of their last eight contests.

Catcher Carlos Hernandez (Anderson) continued his dominance over the Chinooks. His three-run homer in the eighth inning was his second go-ahead hit against Lakeshore this season.

Starting on the hill for the Rockers was Jackson Murphy (Roanoke). The right-hander ran into trouble early, allowing one run in the first inning as the Chinooks took an early 1-0 lead.

The Rockers responded in the bottom half of the frame with a run of their own. Hernandez hit an RBI groundout which drove in shortstop Cooper Kelly (Kansas) tying the game at one apiece.

Lakeshore followed up the Rockers' run with a solo home run to right field from Nate Mieszkowski (Missouri Southern State). The Chinooks led 2-1 after.

Jake Liberta (Hawaii-Hilo) relieved Murphy in the third inning, where he yielded the third Lakeshore run of the game.

Green Bay would tie the game with two outs in the third inning. Rockers right fielder Jojo Jackson (Georgia State) would tie the game with one swing, as he hit a two-run homer to right field, making it a 3-3 ball game.

The Rockers would gain their first lead of the night in the fourth inning. After new outfielders Lukas Schramm (Kentucky) and Kendal Ewell (Kentucky) reached base. Kelly would then hit an RBI single, putting Green Bay up 4-3 after four innings.

Lakeshore retook the lead in the top of the fifth inning, scoring two runs to take a 5-4 lead. The score would remain the same headed into the 8th inning.

Jacob Faulkner (Princeton) picked up the win for Green Bay on the hill. The right-hander tossed two innings on the hill, only allowing one hit, and adding another strikeout. He closed out the game for Green Bay, giving them the 7-5 win.

The Rockers improve to 13-8 on the season and keep their hold on first place in the Great Lakes West Division. They're one game up on the Wausau Woodchucks and Madison Mallards.

Up next for the Rockers is another 6:35 p.m. start at Capital Credit Union Park against Lakeshore. Then, Green Bay will host Wisconsin Rapids on Wednesday for a double-header.

