Woodchucks Defeat Rafters in High Scoring Affair on Monday Night

Wisconsin Rapids, WI - It was a frustrating night in Wausau as the Rafters lost a high scoring affair to the Woodchucks 11-5. Wausau out hit Wisconsin Rapids 12-7.

The Rafters got off on the right foot as the bullpen of Wausau struggled. Wisconsin Rapids took an early 3-0 in the the top of the second inning. Wausau pitcher, Karl Ralamb, threw 3 straight walks to put the bases loaded. Galason scored off of a walk, Johnson got home on a passed ball and Jensen scored on a sac fly. Wausau responded right away off of a Mike Maginnis 3 run home run to deep left center field. The score was 3-3 and it was only the bottom of the 2nd.

Wisconsin Rapids had their chance to respond in the top of the 3rd and they certainly did. Jack Gurevitch was walked and Broussard was hit by a pitch. The New Jersey native, Anthony Galason, smashed a ball into left field which sent Gurevitch home. The next batter, Ty Johnson, lined a ball past the 1st baseman to allow Broussard to score. The Rafters took a 5-3 lead.

Unfortunately that was the last lead the Rafters had as the Woodchucks got going with walks from Rafter pitcher Hayden Cody. Micheal Maginnis was up to the plate again and he continued his red hot day. He slammed a ball into center field to send 2 runners in. Wausau totaled 4 runs and 2 hits in the bottom of the 3rd. Wausau took a 7-5 lead and the Rafters found themselves down for the first time in the game.

The Woodchucks hit their second 3 run shot of the game as Dalton Pearson slammed a ball into left. The Rafters found themselves down 10-5 and the game took a major turn. Wausau got one more run in the 7th to go up 11-5 and the Rafters had no response. They ended the game on 6 scoreless innings of baseball.

Wisconsin Rapids falls to 10-10 and the Woodchucks improve to 12-9. The Rafters will have to shake this one off because they got the Woodchucks right back at Athletic Park tomorrow at 6:35.

