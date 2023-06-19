Rockers Return Home to Take on Chinooks

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers are set to take on the Lakeshore Chinooks Monday night at Capital Credit Union Park, with first pitch in Ashwaubenon set for 6:35 p.m.

Monday's game will be a FREE Hot Dog Monday for all fans in attendance, meaning that hot dogs are free for all fans for the first 90 minutes after gates open at 5:30 p.m. Additionally, the pregame concert performed by Ian Seaholm will begin at 5:30.

The Rockers enter Monday's contest with the Chinooks fresh off a two-game road series with the Battle Creek Battle Jacks, in which the Rockers split the series after winning 10-2 Saturday and losing 5-3 Sunday.

Despite the loss Sunday afternoon, Green Bay earned a great start from Kyle Stoddard (Missouri Southern State) on the mound as he pitched six innings while not allowing any walks and recording seven strikeouts.

Kyle West (West Virginia) led the way offensively for the Rockers after hitting his fourth homer of the season Sunday while finishing the game 2-4 in all.

Jayson Jones (Arkansas) and JoJo Jackson (Georgia State) each tacked on an RBI themselves to round out the Green Bay offense, as Jones's average continues to climb with it currently sitting at .371 through his first nine games of the season.

Heading into Monday's matchup, the Rockers will start Jackson Murphy (Roanoke College) for the third time this season. In his first two games, Murphy has pitched eight innings while allowing just two earned runs in five hits in all. He also has a 1-0 record and a 2.25 ERA, as he prepares to make his second appearance against the Chinooks this summer.

Lakeshore will start Blake Kunz (South Dakota State) in what will also be his third appearance in 2023. In 12 innings pitched, he has recorded 13 strikeouts and a 1-1 record and a 0.75 ERA.

The Rockers and Chinooks will square off once again Tuesday night at Capital Credit Union Park to conclude the two-game series. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

