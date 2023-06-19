Wausau Wrings out Rapids, Scores 11 in Win

WAUSAU, Wis. - Wausau scores 11 runs in 12 hits to sink Wisconsin Rapids Monday night at Athletic Park.

The second inning was the start of a plethora of runs being scored, with six in total. Wisconsin Rapids (10-10) would score three runs off no hits.

Wausau (12-9) would score three of their own off a Michael Maginnis (Georgia State) three-run home run to left field.

Wisconsin Rapids would score two more runs in the third, and Wausau would respond by scoring four runs.

The Woodchucks would own the rest of the game, not allowing the Rafters to score. They would score three runs in fifth off a Dalton Pearson (Georgia State) three-run home run, making the score 10-5. The last run was brought in by Simon Scherry (Evansville) off a Drew Berkland (Minnesota) RBI single.

Key Moments:

In addition to the three-run home run, designated hitter Maginnis went 2/4 with five RBIs and one scored run.

Berkland, as part of that RBI single went 3/3 and reached base a total of five times.

Wausau's bullpen - after falling behind 5-3 in the Rapids half of the third - would not allow another run the rest of the game between Dominick Reid (Oklahoma State), Christian Clack (Alabama-Birmingham) and Cole Hentschel (Richmond).

Up Next:

The Woodchucks will remain at Athletic Park where they will face the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Tuesday evening. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. and it'll be a Bang for Your Buck night.

