Hot Tots Makes a Statement in Series Opener, Defeat Stingers 10-9 in Comeback Fashion

June 19, 2023







The Willmar Stingers traveled back to Minot looking for more success against the Hot Tots after a series sweep against them earlier this season; they came up empty in the first of a four game series.

Willmar started out the game on fire as Kasten Furr scored the game's first run with an RBI single in the second inning for the first of two runs in the frame.

The Stingers would add three more runs in the fourth inning with Kevin Fitzer accounting for two with a single of his own to help give the Stingers an early 5-0 lead.

Two more Stinger runs would score two innings later to make it six unanswered runs to open the game.

MinnWest Technology Campus Player of the Game Jalen Vorpahl was dominant in his first start of the season pitching six shutout innings where he only allowed three hits.

However, that was when the fun ended for the Stingers.

Vorpahl was brought in to start the seventh inning and after a leadoff walk, Gino Cozzi would enter the game in what was originally a low-pressure situation.

The Hot Tots didn't play like it, however, hitting three home runs in the seventh inning including a three-run shot from Ryan Recio to put Minot up 9-7.

Willmar made sure that lead didn't last long as Gabe Swansen launched his second home run in two days to tie the game up at nine in the eighth inning.

After Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the Game Cole Colleran stopped the Hot Tots rally in the seventh, he was unable to replicate it the next inning as Tristan Moore would make magic happen on the basepaths to score the run that would prove to be the game-winner.

The Stingers and Hot Tots will play two tomorrow with the first game of the doubleheader starting at 9:05 a.m. and the final game having a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

