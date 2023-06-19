Mallards Climb Back Late, Win Fourth Straight

June 19, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Madison Mallards News Release







Fond du Lac, WI - Madison scratched away a deficit on Monday night in Fond du Lac to earn a 7-2 win over the Dock Spiders to extend the team's win streak to four games.

The first three innings flew by with Fond du Lac starter Tyler Peck and Madison starter Issac Milburn dueling. It took the Dock Spiders until the 4th inning to put a hit on the board which came on a double from Travis Strickler after Jack Gorman walked. Gorman came in to score on a sacrifice fly hit by Jared Heinzen to break the scoring. One batter later, Teddy Deters singled to score Strickler and give Fond du Lac a 2-0 lead against Milburn in his first start. The lefty would complete five innings while striking out five and allowing the two earned runs.

Tyler Peck continued cruising through his fourth start of the year and his third against Madison. The Mallards offense was only able to muster five hits against the sophomore from Ohio University. Madison threatened in the top of the 7th against Peck but left runners on the corners when Noah Sudyka struck out for the third time.

One inning later, something clicked in the visitors. Madison brought 12 batters to the plate, scoring seven runs on just three hits and utilizing five free-passes from three different Dock Spiders' pitchers. Tanner Smith was the first to enter from Doug Coe's bullpen and walked the first three batters he saw. Coe went immediately to the bullpen for Kade Walker, who surrendered a single to Owen Jackson to put the Mallards on the board for the first time. Isaiah Jackson followed and was hit by a pitch to tie the game at 2-2. After Walker picked up the first out of the inning on a strikeout of Jayden Lobliner (3-5), Jake Goolsby drew a walk to give the North-Siders the lead and then Korbyn Dickerson snuck a single through the Fond du Lac infield to extend the lead to two. A pinch-hit single for Canyon Brown allowed Madison to keep adding on against the third pitcher of the inning, Mason Weckler. At the end of the frame, the Mallards rolled out to a five run lead.

Donnie Scott only had to use two arms out of the arm-barn on Monday. The first was Chad McCann and the second, Rashad Ruff. The two right-handers combined for four innings and just three baserunners.

Winning the series opener, Madison makes a quick return to Warner Park for just one game to wrap up the home-and-home set with Fond du Lac before the league-wide double header on Wednesday against Wausau. First pitch against the Dock Spiders is set for 12:35 P.M. on Tuesday afternoon.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.