Mazur and Cienfuegos Impress in TinCaps' Debuts

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. -- The Fort Wayne TinCaps fell, 3-1, in their road trip finale against the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate) on Saturday afternoon at LMCU Ballpark.

The TinCaps led for a good chunk of the game after second baseman Nerwilian Cedeño ripped a two-out, RBI double to the right-field corner in the third inning. The No. 12 Padres prospect drove in center fielder Jakob Marsee, who sprinted to score from first base after he drew an 11-pitch walk.

Fort Wayne sustained its lead through the sixth inning thanks to the tandem of starting pitcher Adam Mazur and reliever Miguel Cienfuegos. Mazur, a 21-year-old righty who MLB.com ranks as San Diego's No. 6 prospect, and Cienfuegos, a 26-year-old lefty, both tossed three scoreless innings in their Padres organizational debuts. Mazur, last year's Big Ten Pitcher of the Year at Iowa, was selected in the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft. Meanwhile, Cienfuegos, a Montreal native, was signed as a free agent in December after spending the last two seasons in the Frontier League (an MLB Partner League whose clubs aren't directly affiliated with MLB organizations). In fact, prior to that, in 2020, Cienfuegos wasn't even pitching professionally, but instead, laboring through 12-hour shifts at a greenhouse in rural Ontario, packaging peppers.

The Whitecaps, however, strung together five walks and a single in the seventh to score their three runs.

TinCaps left fielder Lucas Dunn produced a game-high three hits and also drew a walk. He even recorded an outfield assist, throwing out a runner at the plate who was attempting to score on a sacrifice fly in the seventh.

After consecutive days off, the TinCaps will open their Parkview Field schedule on Tuesday evening, with a nearly flawless forecast in store.

Next Game: Tuesday, April 11 (6:35 p.m.) vs. Lake County Captains

- TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Bodi Rascon

- Captains Probable Starter: TBA

Watch: MyNetwork TV (channel 21.3) | Bally Live app (free) | MiLB.TV (subscription)

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | 1380TheFan.com

Midwest League Stories from April 8, 2023

