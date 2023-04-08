Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (1:00 PM at Lake County)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) battle the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians) in the last game of the three-games series and third game of the 2023 season for both teams.

Last Game: Friday: Lake County 1, Dayton 0. Captains reliever Tyler Thornton pitched out of a tough jam in the ninth inning to preserve a one-run lead as Lake County notched their second straight win over the Dragons to start the season. Dayton pitchers Thomas Farr, Braxton Roxby, and Javi Rivera combined to allow just three hits and two walks but the Dragons were 0 for 10 with runners in scoring position.

Home Opener: The Dragons 23rd home "Opening Night" game is set for Tuesday, April 11 when they host the Great Lakes Loons at Day Air Ballpark at 7:05 p.m. For Dragons season tickets, single-game tickets, and group options, go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

Team Notes

The Dragons roster is headlined by Edwin Arroyo, a shortstop who entered spring training as the Reds #3 prospect (based on MLB.com and Baseball America). Arroyo is the 10th player in Dragons history to enter a season ranked as the Reds #3 prospect or higher based on Baseball America's list. Others have included Homer Bailey, Adam Dunn, Jay Bruce, Billy Hamilton, and Hunter Greene.

The Dragons roster includes three of the top 22 players in MLB.com's ranking of top Reds prospects. They include Arroyo (#3); outfielder Jay Allen II (#13); and outfielder Austin Hendrick (#22).

The roster includes 20 players who spent all or part of the 2022 season with the Dragons, led by Hendrick, who finished second on the team in both home runs and RBI. Four of the top seven in base hits for the 2022 Dragons return, including Justice Thompson (3rd in hits), Mat Nelson (4th), Hendrick (5th), and Tyler Callihan (7th). Returning starting pitcher Thomas Farr led the 2022 Dragons in innings. Reliever Donovan Benoit led the Dragons in saves in 2022 with 13, finishing second in the entire Reds farm system.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Tuesday, April 11 (7:05 pm): Great Lakes TBA at Dayton RH Hunter Parks

Wednesday, April 12 (7:05 pm): Great Lakes TBA at Dayton RH Carson Rudd (0-1, 18.00)

Thursday, April 13 (7:05 pm): Great Lakes TBA at Dayton RH Javi Rivera (0-0, 0.00)

Friday, April 14 (7:05 pm): Great Lakes TBA at Dayton RH Thomas Farr (0-1, 1.80)

Saturday, April 15 (1:05 pm): Great Lakes TBA at Dayton RH Julian Aguiar

Sunday, April 16 (1:05 pm): Great Lakes TBA at Dayton RH Jose Acuna

