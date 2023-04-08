Sky Carp Even Series with 4-2 Win
April 8, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Beloit Sky Carp News Release
BELOIT - A sun-splashed crowd fully enjoyed the Beloit Sky Carp evening their record at 1-1 on the season with a 4-2 victory over Wisconsin Saturday afternoon at ABC Supply Stadium.
Beloit starting pitcher Alex Williams and shortstop Khalil Watson were the stories of the game.
The Stanford product hurled six innings, allowed just three hits while striking out seven in keeping the Timber Rattlers off the board.
Watson, meanwhile, went 3-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and a sparkling defensive play as well.
Beloit got the game off to an outstanding start, as Jacob Berry tripled home Watson to make it 1-0. A Wisconsin error led to another first-inning tally.
Beloit added single runs in the fifth on a Dalvy Rosario single, while Watson capped the Beloit scoring with a moonshot to right field in the eighth.
Josan Mendez followed Williams with a pair of scoreless frames to keep the Rattlers scoreless. Wisconsin was able to bring home a pair of runs in the ninth inning, but the Sky Carp held on for the victory.
The series finale comes on Sunday afternoon, with the Sky Carp sending Jesus Sanchez to the mound. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m., with the gates opening at noon.
