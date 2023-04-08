Cedar Rapids Scores Eight Unanswered to Sweep Series

April 8, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Peoria Chiefs News Release







Peoria, IL - The Chiefs were unable to avoid the sweep on Saturday at Dozer Park as Peoria fell to Cedar Rapids 8-4.

The Kernels scored eight unanswered runs, starting with three in the fifth, two in the sixth, and adding three more in the ninth.

Peoria led 4-0 heading into the fifth frame. Chiefs starter Austin Love hit Noah Cardenas to start the inning. After a sacrifice bunt, Keoni Cavaco doubled in Cardenas. After Love recorded out number two, he was pulled for Alfredo Ruiz, who allowed a double and a triple which cut the Chiefs lead to 4-3.

Cedar Rapids took the lead in the sixth. Back-to-back singles by Kala'l Rosario and Tanner Schobel started the rally. After Cardenas was hit again, a sacrifice fly by Willie Joe Garry Jr. and an RBI single by Keoni Cavaco made it 5-4.

Love went 4.2 innings in his season debut, allowing two runs on three hits with five strikeouts. Ruiz took the loss allowing three runs on four hits.

Peoria started the scoring in the third inning off Kernels starter Connor Prielipp. Luis Rodriguez drew a walk and was brought home on a Victor Scott triple for the game's first run. With the triple, Scott has driven in a run in each of the first three games of the 2023 season.

The Chiefs added three more runs in the fourth off Prielipp. Nathan Church and Francisco Herenandez singled with one out. Noah Mendlinger later walked to load the bases for Rodriguez. The Chiefs first baseman drove in two with a single. Mendlinger would score on a wild pitch which made it 4-0.

Prielipp went four innings in his first professional appearance, allowing four runs, three of them earned, on five hits. The lefty fanned three and walked two. Orlando Rodriguez pitched two scoreless innings in relief and earned the win for Cedar Rapids.

Chiefs reliever Ian Bedell worked 2.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen, striking out a career-high seven batters.

Edgar Manzo surrendered three runs, including two unearned tallies, in the Kernels ninth.

Four Kernels had multiple hits. Miller, Rosario, Schobel, and Cavaco combined for eight of the Cedar Rapids 11 hits. Cavaco drove in a team-high two runs.

Peoria had eight hits. Jeremy Rivas and Church both went 2-for-5.

The Chiefs will have off Sunday and Monday before going on their first road trip of the season as they visit the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers for six games starting Tuesday.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.