Strong Bullpen Performance, Webb's Solid Debut Give Captains 2-1 Win

Eastlake, Ohio - In a pitchers' duel, the Lake County Captains (2-0) earned their second consecutive victory over the Dayton Dragons (0-2) by a final score of 2-1 from Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

In his High-A debut, Captains starting pitcher Ryan Webb threw 4.2 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits, along with three walks, while striking out four.

On the first pitch of the night, Dragons center fielder Jay Allen II hit a fly ball to center field, but Lake County center fielder Joe Lampe made a diving catch, which set the tone of no hits coming easy for either side. A single from Dayton right fielder Austin Hendrick three hitters later was the only hit for the Dragons until the fifth inning.

After consecutive 1-2-3 half-innings from both sides, Lake County was able to strike first. Following a Jorge Burgos double, Captains third baseman Yordys Valdes recorded his first hit of the 2023 season, an RBI double to give Lake County a 1-0 lead.

Eventually, after a Christian Cairo walk left runners on the corners, an errant pickoff throw from Dayton starting pitcher Thomas Farr allowed Valdes to score, putting Lake County ahead 2-0 through two innings. The Captains would fail score for the rest of the game.

In the third, Webb was able to escape runners on first and third to maintain Lake County's lead, while the Captains were set down 1-2-3.

Later, after recording his fourth strikeout of the night, Ryan Webb was taken out of the game having thrown 79 pitches, 45 of which were strikes.

After making a relief appearance for Triple-A Columbus just five days ago, Lake County reliever Jaime Arias (1-0) took to the mound, retiring all seven hitters he faced in 2.1 innings, the last of whom he struck out to end the seventh inning.

Dragons starting pitcher Thomas Farr (0-1) also turned in a decent performance, throwing five innings, allowing two hits, two runs (one earned), and two walks, while striking out three.

Neither team was able to get any offense going again until the eighth inning, when Lake County reliever Sergio Morillo entered the game. Dayton leadoff hitter Jay Allen II singled on a grounder to Captains shortstop Milan Tolentino, whose throwing error on the play allowed Allen II to advance to third base. He would soon score following a sacrifice fly from catcher Mat Nelson, which made it a 2-1 game.

In the bottom of the eighth, an infield single from Lake County designated hitter Christian Cairo gave the Captains their first hit since Yordys Valdes's RBI double in the second. However, Cairo would be caught in a rundown trying to steal second to end the inning.

In the ninth, Lake County reliever Tyler Thornton entered the game for his High-A debut. After beginning the inning with consecutive walks, back-to-back strikeouts eventually left him with two runners on with two outs. In the ensuing at-bat, a flyout by Dayton third baseman Trey Faltine would finally end the contest, giving Thornton his first career High-A save.

Tomorrow marks the conclusion of this three-game, season-opening series between the Dragons and Captains, with first pitch scheduled for 1:00 PM. Tomorrow's game will be the first "Sausage Fest".

