Late Rally Falls Short in Beloit

April 8, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







BELOIT, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers nearly clawed their way back from a 4-0 deficit with a ninth-inning rally but fell short with a 4-2 defeat at the hands of the Beloit Sky Carp on Saturday afternoon at ABC Supply Stadium.

The Sky Carp (1-1) scored two quick runs in the bottom of the first. Kahlil Watson singled to start the inning. Jacob Berry followed with a triple to score Watson. Wisconsin starter Cam Wagoner struck out the next batter. Then, Yiddi Cappe hit a high fly to shallow right and Hendry Mendez set up to make a throw to the plate after the catch. However, Mendez dropped the ball allowing Berry to score without a play to put Beloit up 2-0.

Wisconsin (1-1) struggled against Beloit starter Alex Williams. The right-hander out of Stanford walked two, allowed three hits, and struck out seven over six scoreless innings. The Timber Rattlers didn't get two runners on base at the same time against Williams until there were two outs in the sixth.

Beloit added to their lead in the fifth inning against Wisconsin reliever Max Lazar. Dalvy Rosario singled to drive in the run to make it 3-0. Watson cracked a solo home run with two outs in the bottom of the seventh against Luis Amya and the Sky Carp were up 4-0 and it looked like Beloit would cruise to the win.

The Timber Rattlers didn't go away and made the Sky Carp sweat a bit in the top of the ninth. Chandler Jozwiak entered the game as Beloit's third pitcher of the game. Then, the Rattlers promptly loaded the bases with no outs on singles by Mendez and Darrien Miller with a walk to Joe Gray bringing Eduardo García to the plate as the tying run.

Jozwiak uncorked a wild pitch to score Mendez and get the Rattlers on the scoreboard. García followed with a sacrifice fly to score Miller and the Rattlers were within two runs.

However, Jozwiak retired the next two batters to close out the game and even the series at one win for each team.

Watson went 3-for-3 with a homer, two singles, a walk, and two runs scored to lead the Beloit offense.

The final game of the series is Sunday afternoon at ABC Supply Stadium. Stiven Cruz is the scheduled starting pitcher for Wisconsin. Edgar Sanchez has been named as the starter for the Sky Carp. Game time is 1:05pm. The broadcast on AM1280, WNAM starts with the Community Blood Center Pregame Show at 12:45pm. Fans can listen on the radio, on the First Pitch app, or at this link.

The Timber Rattlers have their home opener on Tuesday, April 11 against the Peoria Chiefs. Game time is 6:40pm. Tickets are available for Tuesday and for the entire six-game homestand but are expected to be going fast. Click here to see the scheduled promotions for the series with Peoria.

R H E

WIS 000 000 002 - 2 5 2

BEL 200 010 10x - 4 7 0

Click here for the boxscore of this game

HOME RUN:

Kahlil Watson (1st, 0 on in 7th inning off Luis Amaya, 2 out)

WP: Alex Williams (1-0)

LP: Cam Wagoner (0-1)

TIME: 2:24

ATTN: 1,059

Midwest League Stories from April 8, 2023

