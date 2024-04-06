Mayhem Wrap up Season with Tough Loss

April 6, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







MACON, GA - The Macon Mayhem took back to home ice for the last time this season to wrap up the 2023-24 season against the Huntsville Havoc. After a tough showing last night in the Von Braun Center, the Mayhem were hoping to ride the energy from a huge crowd of friendly fans.

The game would start in a familiar fashion for the Mayhem as the Havoc came out with a fury. Jack Bostedt would look solid in the net to start the game, but the Havoc's relentless pressure would force him to crack. David Thomson would find a streaking Jack Jaunich, who faked a shot and slotted home a backhanded shot. After a Mayhem penalty, the Huntsville powerplay would move the puck very well eventually finding Robbie Fisher wide-open in the slot to make it 2-0. Macon would seemingly begin to wake up from there and start bringing their physicality and hard work on the forecheck. It would not bear fruit in the first frame as the Mayhem trailed 2-0 at the break.

Macon would definitely come out with some fight in the second frame. Billy Jerry would land a huge hit along the boards that would draw the ire of the Havoc. Buster Larsson would drop the gloves with Tanner Nagel in a solid tilt. Macon would continue to work in the frame but would be unable to convert despite having three powerplay opportunities. With under a minute left in the period, Huntsville's Kyle Clarke would score to stretch the lead to three.

The Mayhem would continue to battle in search of a way back into the contest, but it just was not meant to be tonight. Jack Jaunich and Phil Elgstam would add on for the Havoc. Finally, a bright spot would emerge for the Mayhem. Billy Jerry would cross a pass into the rookie Tao Ishizuka, who would rip home a shot for his first professional goal. Sacha Roy would be assessed a double minor and a 10-minute misconduct. The 14 minutes would be bring Roy to second all-time in franchise PIM with 329, surpassing the bench boss Caleb Cameron's mark. David Thomson would add another on the ensuing powerplay to make it a 6-1 final in favor of the Havoc.

The Macon Mayhem want to thank all of our fans and sponsors for their support this season. We will be back this fall for our 10th consecutive season in Macon. For season tickets, sponsorship information, or other information, visit maconmayhem.com or call us 478-803-1592. Thank you!

#BattleEveryShift #PreachingPositivity

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from April 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.