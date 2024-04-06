SPHL Announces President's Cup First Round Schedule

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Saturday

announced the schedule for the first round, best-of-three series in the 2024 President's Cup Playoffs:

#1 Birmingham Bulls vs. #8 Evansville Thunderbolts

Game 1 - Wednesday, April 10 @ Birmingham - 7:05 pm

Game 2 - Thursday, April 11 @ Evansville - 7:00 pm

Game 3 - Saturday, April 13 @ Birmingham - 7:05 pm (if necessary)

#2 Peoria Rivermen vs. #7 Pensacola Ice Flyers

Game 1 - Wednesday, April 10 @ Pensacola - 7:05 pm

Game 2 - Friday, April 12 @ Peoria - 7:15 pm

Game 3 - Saturday, April 13 @ Peoria - 7:15 pm (if necessary)

#3 Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs vs. #6 Quad City Storm

Game 1 - Tuesday, April 9 @ Quad City - 6:10 pm

Game 2 - Friday, April 12 @ Roanoke - 7:05 pm

Game 3 - Saturday, April 13 @ Roanoke - 7:05 pm (if necessary)

#4 Fayetteville Marksmen vs. #5 Huntsville Havoc

Game 1 - Wednesday, April 10 @ Huntsville (at Ice Sports Complex) - 7:30 pm

Game 2 - Friday, April 12 @ Fayetteville - 7:00 pm

Game 3 - Sunday, April 14 @ Fayetteville - 3:00 pm (if necessary)

(All times local)

