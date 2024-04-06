SPHL Announces President's Cup First Round Schedule
April 6, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Saturday
announced the schedule for the first round, best-of-three series in the 2024 President's Cup Playoffs:
#1 Birmingham Bulls vs. #8 Evansville Thunderbolts
Game 1 - Wednesday, April 10 @ Birmingham - 7:05 pm
Game 2 - Thursday, April 11 @ Evansville - 7:00 pm
Game 3 - Saturday, April 13 @ Birmingham - 7:05 pm (if necessary)
#2 Peoria Rivermen vs. #7 Pensacola Ice Flyers
Game 1 - Wednesday, April 10 @ Pensacola - 7:05 pm
Game 2 - Friday, April 12 @ Peoria - 7:15 pm
Game 3 - Saturday, April 13 @ Peoria - 7:15 pm (if necessary)
#3 Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs vs. #6 Quad City Storm
Game 1 - Tuesday, April 9 @ Quad City - 6:10 pm
Game 2 - Friday, April 12 @ Roanoke - 7:05 pm
Game 3 - Saturday, April 13 @ Roanoke - 7:05 pm (if necessary)
#4 Fayetteville Marksmen vs. #5 Huntsville Havoc
Game 1 - Wednesday, April 10 @ Huntsville (at Ice Sports Complex) - 7:30 pm
Game 2 - Friday, April 12 @ Fayetteville - 7:00 pm
Game 3 - Sunday, April 14 @ Fayetteville - 3:00 pm (if necessary)
(All times local)
• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...
SPHL Stories from April 6, 2024
- ThunderBolts Fall in Regular Season Finale, 3-2 to Bulls - Evansville Thunderbolts
- Hagaman Powers Peoria to 2-1 Triumph in Regular Season Finale - Peoria Rivermen
- SPHL Announces President's Cup First Round Schedule - SPHL
- Round One Schedule Announced - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- Mayhem Wrap up Season with Tough Loss - Macon Mayhem
- Dawgs Maul Ice Bears 7-2 for Franchise Record 33rd Win - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- Dawgs Maul Ice Bears 7-2 for Franchise Record 33rd Win - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- Ice Bears' Season Ends with Loss at Home - Knoxville Ice Bears
- Brenden Stanko Activated - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- SPHL Announces Suspensions - SPHL
- Ice Flyers Announce Home Playoff Game Information - Pensacola Ice Flyers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.