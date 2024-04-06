Ice Flyers Announce Home Playoff Game Information

Pensacola, Fl - The Pensacola Ice Flyers are excited to announce that tickets for Round 1 Game 1 of the 2024 SPHL Playoffs are now on sale. The game, which is slated against the Peoria Rivermen, will take place on Wednesday, April 10th at 7:05 p.m. at the Pensacola Bay Center.

In what promises to be an electrifying matchup, the Ice Flyers are calling on fans to create a sea of white in the stands. Remember, it's a 'White Out' game, so be sure to don your white attire to show your support!

Tickets are available for purchase online on Ticketmaster or in-person at the Pensacola Bay Center Box Office. The first 1,500 fans to enter the building will receive a puck, courtesy of Florida Blue.

Stay tuned for more exciting updates. Information regarding our 2024 SPHL Playoffs T-shirts will be released soon. Don't miss out on the chance to cheer on your Ice Flyers as they embark on their playoffs journey!

