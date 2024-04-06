SPHL Announces Suspensions

April 6, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Saturday announced the following suspensions:

Evansville's Jordan Spadafore

Evansville's Jordan Spadafore has been suspended three games under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 273, Birmingham at Evansville, played on Friday, April 5.

Spadafore was assessed a minor penalty for slashing and a match penalty for cross-checking at 14:47 of the second period.

Spadafore will miss Evansville's game tonight against Birmingham as well as their first two first-round President's Cup Playoff games.

Roanoke's John MacDonald

Roanoke's John MacDonald has been suspended two games under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 272, Knoxville at Roanoke, played on Friday, April 5.

MacDonald was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for kneeing at 20:00 of the second period.

MacDonald will miss Roanoke's game tonight against Knoxville as well as their initial first-round President's Cup Playoff game.

Peoria's JM Piotrowski

Peoria's JM Piotrowski has been suspended one game as a result of his actions in Game 275, Peoria at Quad City, played on Friday, April 5.

Piotrowski is suspended under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, for an unpenalized elbowing infraction at 0:52 of the first period.

Piotrowski will miss Peoria's game tonight against Quad City.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from April 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.