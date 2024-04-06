Hagaman Powers Peoria to 2-1 Triumph in Regular Season Finale

PEORIA, IL - Alec Hagaman, in his final regular season game in professional hockey, powered the Rivermen through to a 2-1 victory over the Quad City Storm at Carver Arena on Saturday night. Hagaman's two points (one goal, one assist) were crucial to send the Rivermen into the post-season on a high note.

Peoria struck first on the power play as a point shot by Alec Hagaman was initially saved by Quad City goaltender Baily Brkin but it produced a rebound in front and Braydon Barker was right there to take advantage of the rebound as he put home his 13th goal of the season to put the Rivermen up 1-0.

The Rivermen extended their lead to 2-0 as a won face-off in the offensive zone was picked up by Hagaman who skated quickly in behind the net. Hagaman then wrapped the puck around and into the back of the net to record his 23rd goal of the game and his 50th point of the year to put the Rivermen up 2-0. Quad City answered back midway through the period to get on the board and sent the Rivermen to the locker room with the same lead they enjoyed the previous night in Quad City after two periods.

Peoria held the line in the third period as the Storm came on in an attempt to tie the game, but the Rivermen held Quad City at bay to secure the 2-1 victory and end the regular season on a high note. The Rivermen end the 2023-24 regular season with a 37-14-1-4 record for 79 points, good for second in the SPHL standings. Peoria also won the season series with the Storm going 11-2-2 against Quad City this year.

For the first round of the playoffs the Rivermen will take on the Pensacola Ice Flyers with Game One set for Wednesday, April 10 at 7:00 pm on the road at the Pensacola Bay Center. Game Two will be back at Carver Arena on Friday, April 12 at 7:15 pm and Game Three, if necessary, will take place at Carver Arena on Saturday, April 13.

