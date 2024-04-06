Brenden Stanko Activated

April 6, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







Roanoke has activated forward Brenden Stanko off of the injured reserve list, and placed forward Matteo DiGiulio on the 14-day injured reserve (retroactive to March 31).

Stanko is in his first full season of professional hockey, signing with the Dawgs back on November 28 after returning to the FPHL's Binghamton Black Bears at the start of this season. In 33 games for Roanoke this season, Stanko has recorded 11 goals, 18 assists, and a plus-four rating. Playing under former Dawg and current Binghamton head coach Brant Sherwood, the six-foot-one forward won the FPHL's Rookie of the Month award to start this season by putting up 12 goals, 15 assists, and a plus-19 plus/minus rating in just 14 games before heading to Roanoke. Prior to joining the Black Bears, the Howell, Michigan native played five seasons at Adrian College (ACHA), helping the Bulldogs win the 2020-21 ACHA Division One National Championship. In 142 college games, Stanko notched 81 goals and 114 assists.

DiGiulio joined the Dawgs from Adrian College (ACHA), where he played for four seasons en route to winning two national championships in 2021 and 2024 with the Bulldogs. In just four games for Roanoke, the rookie has three goals and a plus-one rating. In his four seasons at Adrian, the Maple, Ontario native recorded 77 goals, 76 assists, and 87 penalty minutes over 119 regular season games played, and added 11 goals, seven assists, and 12 penalty minutes in 15 career postseason games as the Bulldogs won the ACHA Division One titles in both his freshman and senior campaigns (were also runners-up in 2022-2023). This season, the 24-year-old lefty served as the team captain for Adrian, and tallied 45 points (18 G, 27 A) in 35 regular season games before tacking on three goals and one assist during the four-game run to the national title. DiGiulio was teammates with Stanko and former Dawg Dakota Bohn for three years while at Adrian (all three were members of the 2020-2021 title team).

