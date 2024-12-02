Mayhem Launch Revamped Mini Mayhem Youth Hockey Program

(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, are proud to announce the newest youth hockey program kicking off this week, the Macon Mini Mayhem.

The Macon Mini Mayhem program is the only youth hockey program in Central Georgia and gives kids between the ages of 4-17 an opportunity to learn the game of hockey from the professionals.

The program, available for both skilled players (Skills & Drills) or newer skaters (Learn to Play) is led by Mayhem Volunteer Youth Hockey Coordinator Kyle Blight and is assisted each session by Macon Mayhem coaches and players.

Participants will be able to skate in eight sessions between December and the end of March. The Mayhem will host an introductory on-ice session this Tuesday, December 3 for all registered skaters. Sign-ups for the sessions are still available on the Mayhem website at maconmayhem.com.

