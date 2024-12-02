Bulls Overpower Mayhem in Aggressive 5-2 Victory: Nov 22

The Birmingham Bulls secured a decisive 5-2 win over the Macon Mayhem on November 22 in a game defined by its intensity and physicality. Despite the aggressive nature of the matchup, the Bulls maintained focus and dominated on the scoreboard.

Birmingham struck first with Rose finding the net at 08:53 in the first period. In the second, Green (04:25) and Brierley (13:26) extended the lead, giving the Bulls a 3-1 advantage heading into the final period.

The third period saw Birmingham take full control. Higgins scored early, followed by Kozyrev at 04:08 to seal the deal. The Mayhem managed to notch a goal late in each of the last two periods.

This win showcased Birmingham's ability to thrive in high-stakes, physical contests, reinforcing their position as a powerhouse this season. Fans can be proud of a team that not only handles pressure but thrives in it.

