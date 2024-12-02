Bulls Serve up a Thanksgiving Feast, But Huntsville Takes the Leftovers

December 2, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Birmingham Bulls News Release







After an impressive 5-2 win against the Havoc Thanksgiving night, the Birmingham Bulls returned to The Von Braun Center on November 29. Despite their momentum, the Bulls fell short, losing 4-2.

The first period was a defensive battle, with neither team finding the back of the net. The Havoc pulled ahead in the second period with two goals, but Rose kept the Bulls in it with a late-period tally to make it 2-1 heading into the third.

Huntsville added two more in the final frame before Glover's late goal gave the Bulls hope. However, time ran out before Birmingham could mount a comeback. After splitting their holiday games, the Bulls will look to build on their Thanksgiving Day success as they prepare for the weeks ahead.

