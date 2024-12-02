Thanksgiving Thriller: Bulls Triumph 5-4 in Overtime
December 2, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)
Birmingham Bulls News Release
The Birmingham Bulls gave fans a game to remember on Thanksgiving Day, defeating the Havoc 5-4 in an electrifying overtime battle in Huntsville.
The Bulls started hot, with Rose scoring twice early in the first period (01:42, 06:14) to build a quick lead. Despite their early momentum, the game remained tight as the Havoc pushed back.
In the third period, Brierley (04:57) and Olynek (10:02) added crucial goals to keep Birmingham in the fight and send the game into overtime. The Bulls sealed the deal, with Sinclair finding the back of the net 2:58 into overtime to secure the victory.
This thrilling win on the road highlighted the Bulls' determination and teamwork, making for a perfect Thanksgiving celebration for Birmingham fans. The rivalry continues to grow, and the Bulls once again proved they're a force to be reckoned with.
• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...
SPHL Stories from December 2, 2024
- Thanksgiving Thriller: Bulls Triumph 5-4 in Overtime - Birmingham Bulls
- Bulls Overpower Mayhem in Aggressive 5-2 Victory: Nov 22 - Birmingham Bulls
- Mayhem Launch Revamped Mini Mayhem Youth Hockey Program - Macon Mayhem
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.