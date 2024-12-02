Bulls Fall to Pensacola in Shootout Loss

The Birmingham Bulls faced the Pensacola Ice Flyers in a tightly contested game, ultimately losing 4-3 in a shootout. The first period was scoreless, with the Bulls leading in shots 9-6 but unable to capitalize. In the second, Pensacola came out strong, scoring three goals, while Birmingham responded with one, leaving the Ice Flyers up 3-1. The Bulls fought back in the third, scoring twice to tie the game 3-3, outshooting Pensacola 8-6. Despite a dominant overtime performance, Birmingham couldn't find the game-winner. The game ended in a shootout, with Pensacola securing the victory.

