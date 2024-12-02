Bulls Fall to Pensacola in Shootout Loss
December 2, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)
Birmingham Bulls News Release
The Birmingham Bulls faced the Pensacola Ice Flyers in a tightly contested game, ultimately losing 4-3 in a shootout. The first period was scoreless, with the Bulls leading in shots 9-6 but unable to capitalize. In the second, Pensacola came out strong, scoring three goals, while Birmingham responded with one, leaving the Ice Flyers up 3-1. The Bulls fought back in the third, scoring twice to tie the game 3-3, outshooting Pensacola 8-6. Despite a dominant overtime performance, Birmingham couldn't find the game-winner. The game ended in a shootout, with Pensacola securing the victory.
Check out the Birmingham Bulls Statistics
• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...
SPHL Stories from December 2, 2024
- Mayhem Bring in FPHL Standout Thornton - Macon Mayhem
- Bulls Fall to Pensacola in Shootout Loss - Birmingham Bulls
- Bulls Serve up a Thanksgiving Feast, But Huntsville Takes the Leftovers - Birmingham Bulls
- Thanksgiving Thriller: Bulls Triumph 5-4 in Overtime - Birmingham Bulls
- Bulls Overpower Mayhem in Aggressive 5-2 Victory: Nov 22 - Birmingham Bulls
- Mayhem Launch Revamped Mini Mayhem Youth Hockey Program - Macon Mayhem
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Birmingham Bulls Stories
- Bulls Fall to Pensacola in Shootout Loss
- Bulls Serve up a Thanksgiving Feast, But Huntsville Takes the Leftovers
- Thanksgiving Thriller: Bulls Triumph 5-4 in Overtime
- Bulls Overpower Mayhem in Aggressive 5-2 Victory: Nov 22
- Weekend Battle with Knoxville Ice Bears