Mayhem Bring in FPHL Standout Thornton

December 2, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Monday that defenseman Brodie Thornton has signed a deal with the team.

Thornton, 25, from Macomb Township, Mich., will provide much-needed reinforcements to the Mayhem blue line.

Having been listed as both a forward and defenseman in previous seasons, Thornton has broken out in the FPHL with the Baton Rouge Zydeco this season, with 15 points (7 g, 8 a) through 17 games to start the season.

Thornton began his professional career last season with the FPHL's Binghamton Black Bears, and played four seasons at ACHA M1 Adrian College from 2020-2024.

In his time at Adrian, Thornton recorded 72 points in 110 regular-season games (23 g, 49 a), and won two national championships at the ACHA M1 level. Thornton had the primary assist on the championship-winning goal in this past year's championship game against University of Nevada-Las Vegas.

In a corresponding move, the Mayhem have placed defenseman Brad Jenion on 14-day injured reserve.

Thornton and the rest of the Mayhem will take the ice again Friday in Pensacola before returning for Video Game Night against the Peoria Rivermen on Friday, December 13 at 7 p.m. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com.

