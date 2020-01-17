Mayhem Feature $6 Tickets on Pack the Plex Night

MACON, GA - On Saturday, February 1st, the Mayhem are offering general admission tickets for a record-low price of just $6 per person.

This deal invokes the most inexpensive general admission ticket price in franchise history. The team will also be wearing Nickelodeon jerseys with a Double Dare focus on that night, which will be sold at a live auction in the Centreplex lobby following the game. Due to the excitement which accompanies specialty jersey nights, combined with the affordable ticket price, the Mayhem have dubbed this game as Pack the Plex Night.

"In the spirit of appreciation for our outstanding supporters from the Middle Georgia area, we are happy to implement this deal on our Pack the Plex Night," Mayhem General Manager Blair Floyd said. "We felt this was a fitting way to show gratitude to our fan-base in the midst of our fifth anniversary season in Macon."

The offer is only valid for Macon's game on February 1st against the Knoxville Ice Bears. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster, or by stopping by the Macon Centreplex Box Office at 200 Coliseum Drive. For groups of 10 or more, tickets can be purchased by calling the Mayhem front office at (478) 803-1592.

