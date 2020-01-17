Bulls Fall to Huntsville in OT

January 17, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release





HUNTSVILLE, AL - Birmingham shuts out to the Huntsville Havoc 4-0 on the road on the Von Braun Center.

Notable players for Birmingham:

Taylor Dickin - 1G

Josh Harris - 1G

Austin Lotz records the win and shut out with 40 saves in net for the Bulls.

___________________________

UPCOMING GAMES:

Saturday January 18

at Huntsville Havoc

Von Braun Center - Huntsville, Alabama

7:00pm cst

-------

Monday January 20

Knoxville Ice Bears

Pelham Civic Complex

1:00pm cst

Promotion: Skate with the Players after the game

-------

Saturday January 25

Huntsville Havoc

Pelham Civic Complex

7:00pm cst

Promotion: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Night

First 1000 kids 14 & under receive Bulls Trading Cards

Game Worn "TMNT" Jersey Auction following the game.

