Bulls Fall to Huntsville in OT
January 17, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release
HUNTSVILLE, AL - Birmingham shuts out to the Huntsville Havoc 4-0 on the road on the Von Braun Center.
Notable players for Birmingham:
Taylor Dickin - 1G
Josh Harris - 1G
Austin Lotz records the win and shut out with 40 saves in net for the Bulls.
___________________________
UPCOMING GAMES:
Saturday January 18
at Huntsville Havoc
Von Braun Center - Huntsville, Alabama
7:00pm cst
-------
Monday January 20
Knoxville Ice Bears
Pelham Civic Complex
1:00pm cst
Promotion: Skate with the Players after the game
-------
Saturday January 25
Huntsville Havoc
Pelham Civic Complex
7:00pm cst
Promotion: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Night
First 1000 kids 14 & under receive Bulls Trading Cards
Game Worn "TMNT" Jersey Auction following the game.
