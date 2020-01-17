Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Rail Yard Dawgs (8-14-4) at Ice Bears (17-9-3) - 7:35 Pm

ROANOKE RAIL YARD DAWGS

(8-14-4), T-8th SPHL, 20 Pts

KNOXVILLE ICE BEARS

(17-9-3), T-4th SPHL, 37 Pts

Friday - 7:35 PM

Knoxville Civic Coliseum - Knoxville, TN

Haley Toyota Broadcast: SPHL Live | Mixlr

Referee: Sam Heidemann| Linesmen: Corey Fossa, Jason Messimore

LAST TIME OUT: The Rail Yard Dawgs were shut out for the first time to date this season as they fell to the Birmingham Bulls, 4-0, Saturday night at the Pelham Civic Complex. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak and four-game point streak.

CHANGE IN THE CREASE: The Rail Yard Dawgs lost the services of Jake Theut on Wednesday when he was called up to the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Theut was 3-5-1 with a 2.72 GAA and .915 SV% in 11 games for the Dawgs. Roanoke filled Theut's roster spot on Thursday by signing Austyn Roudebush. Roudebush had opened the season in the FPHL with the Mentor Ice Breakers where he was 11-11-2 with a 2.73 GAA and .927 SV%. His save percentage was second in the league to his now teammate Henry Dill, who posted a .938 SV% during his time with the Carolina Thunderbirds.

THE SEASON SERIES: Friday is the sixth of nine scheduled games between the Rail Yard Dawgs and Ice Bears this season. Roanoke has gone 2-3-0 against Knoxville thus far including a 1-1-0 mark at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum. The Dawgs beat the Ice Bears, 7-4, in their most recent trip to Tennessee on November 29.

WHO? JEFF JONES!: Rail Yard Dawgs winger Jeff Jones has feasted on Knoxville's defense this season to the tune of five goals and five assists in five games. He has registered a +8 plus/minus rating and scored on 38.5% of his shots against the Ice Bears. In 21 games against the rest of the SPHL, Jones has one goal and seven assists.

ROAD WOES: Following Saturday's loss in Birmingham, the Rail Yard Dawgs are now 3-9-2 on the road this season. Roanoke is just 1-4-1 in its last six road games. Conversely, the Dawgs are 5-1-1 in their last seven games on home ice.

LOG JAM: Entering Friday's game, the Rail Yard Dawgs are in a three-way tie for eighth place and just two out of seventh. Additionally, Knoxville is tied for fourth and just one point out of a two-team tie for second place.

ODDS AND ENDS: Rail Yard Dawgs principal owner Jamie McGinn is with the team for the weekend and will serve as an assistant coach to Dan Bremner. McGinn has been behind the bench for three previous games this season and the team is 2-1-0 during such occasions...Colton Wolter's point streak was snapped on Saturday at eight games. That streak matched a franchise record he now shares with Jackson Brewer and Mac Jansen.

UP NEXT: The Rail Yard Dawgs will return home for the first of two games against the Macon Mayhem on Saturday night. Saturday is the 100th home game in franchise history and the team will be wearing commemorative jerseys for the occasion. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 PM at Berglund Center.

