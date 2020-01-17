Dawgs Drop One in Knoxville, 4-1

KNOXVILLE, Tn. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs allowed three goals in the second period and ultimately were beaten by the Knoxville Ice Bears, 4-1, Friday night at the Knoxville Civic Complex.

Knoxville opened the scoring in the first period while working on the power play. Dwyer Tschantz hit Stefan Brucato cutting from the left wing in front of the crease. Brucato worked the puck quickly to his backhand and banked it in off Henry Dill's pad to make it 1-0.

The Ice Bears added to that lead early in the second when Bryce Nielsen's shot from the blue line was deflected in the slot and skittered into the net. They added to it later in the second as Gehrett Sargis led a two-one-one rush and fired a wrist shot five hole through Dill. Knoxville struck again when the Dawgs defense attempted to clear a rebound but Anthony McVeigh intercepted the puck and slammed it home at the right post to push the lead to 4-0.

Roanoke got one back in the final seconds of the second. Josh Nenadal tracked down a puck just inside the blue line and fired it toward the net. It deflected off a skate in front and bounced past Cody Porter to make it 4-1.

Dill made 15 saves on 19 shots, Nenadal's goal was his fourth of the season and Austyn Roudebush made his Dawgs debut after entering for Dill following the fourth goal. He faced 12 shots and made 12 saves.

The Rail Yard Dawgs fell to 8-15-4 in the loss while Knoxville improved to 18-9-3. Roanoke will now return home for a pair of games against the Macon Mayhem on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday is the 100th home game in franchise history and the team will be wearing commemorative jerseys for the occasion. Puck drop at Berglund Center is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

