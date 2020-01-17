Thunderbolts Outlast Storm, 7-4

With a strong start, the Thunderbolts built up enough of a cushion to outlast a late Quad City push, adding two empty net goals to win over the Storm, 7-4. The Thunderbolts next home game will be on Saturday, January 17th against the Quad City Storm for Star Wars Night. The Thunderbolts will be wearing specialty Star Wars jerseys, which will be auctioned off following the game. For tickets call (812)422-BOLT (2658), buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or get tickets directly at the Ford Center Box Office.

After Quad City struck early on the power play, the Thunderbolts would bounce back quickly, as Noah Corson scored at 3:01 to tie the game, from Jake Smith and Brandon Lubin. Matthew Barnaby would extend the lead to 2-1 at the 5:02 mark, with a lacrosse-style wrap-around goal, known around the hockey world as the Michigan Move. The goal was assisted by Corson and Demico Hannoun, and snapped an eight game goal drought for Barnaby. Barnaby would find Corson again on a 2-on-1 with 2:22 left in the first period, to make it 3-1.

Corson would pick up the hat trick early in the second period, as Barnaby found Corson on another 2-on-1 break, with Corson backhanding the shot in at the 1:16 mark. Quad City would pull Ryan Mulder and put in goaltender Peter di Salvo, but the Thunderbolts would get one past him as well later at the 13:04 mark, as Derek Sutliffe would complete a net-front play from Jake Smith, assisted as well by Austin Plevy to make it a 5-1 lead. The Storm would battle back in the third period, scoring three straight to cut the lead to 5-4. The Thunderbolts would hold on, however, and Stanislav Dzahkov would add two empty net goals to seal the victory, 7-4 the final score for Evansville.

Corson finished with three goals and an assist, Dzahkov finished with two goals, Barnaby finished with a goal and two assists, and Sutliffe picked up one goal. Smith finished with two assists, and Brian Billett picked up his second win in net, with 31 saves.

