May 22 - Carolina Mudcats Game Information

Winners of two straight (two straight walk-off, extra innings victories), the Mudcats take on the visiting Hillcats again today in game three of a four game series and game three of an eight game home stand at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, NC. The Mudcats won last night's game 3-2 on a walk-off single in the tenth from Tristen Lutz, while also taking Monday's series opener on a walk-off home run from Mario Feliciano and now lead the current series at 2-0. Carolina additionally enter tonight's series at 4-2 versus the Hillcats this season having won two straight in the series and previously splitting a four game set in Lynchburg last week (5/13-5/16). Tonight's game is the seventh of eight first half games between the two teams and the seventh of 17 overall this season... Today's game will begin at 11:00 a.m. at Five County Stadium in Zebulon and will air live on WZAX, 99.3 FM and online at carolinamudcats.com via TuneIn Radio. The game will also stream live in full high-definition video on MiLB.tv.

LYNCHBURG HILLCATS (CLEVELAND INDIANS) at CAROLINA MUDCATS (MILWAUKEE BREWERS)

Wednesday, May 22, 2019 | 11:00 AM | Game 46, Home Game 19 | Five County Stadium | Zebulon, NC

RADIO: WZAX, Movin' 99.3 FM

STREAMING AUDIO: carolinamudcats.com via TuneIn Radio

STREAMING VIDEO: MiLB.tv

Overall Record: CAR: 28-17; LYN: 21-22

Streaks: CAR: W2; LYN: L3

Last 10 Games: CAR: 7-3, LYN: 5-5

Home Record: CAR: 12-6; LYN: 10-13

Road Record: CAR: 16-11; LYN: 11-9

Division Record: CAR: 15-8; LYN: 5-7

Current Series: CAR leads 2-0 (of 4)

Season Series: CAR leads 4-2 (of 17)

CAR v. OPP: 2-0 @CAR (10), 2-2 @OPP (7)

UPCOMING PROBABLE STARTING PITCHERS

WED, 5/22 vs. LYN, 11:00 AM: Lynchburg LHP Juan Hillman (1-4, 3.02) at Carolina RHP Dylan File (4-3, 2.96)

THU, 5/23 vs. LYN, 7:00 PM: Lynchburg RHP Matt Solter (2-0, 1.50) at Carolina RHP Nelson Hernandez (5-1, 5.21)

ICYMI: Tristen Lutz hit a game tying home run in the sixth and broke a 2-2 in the tenth with a walk-off single as the Mudcats defeated the visiting Hillcats in extras for the second straight game 3-2 on Tuesday night at Five County Stadium. Lutz went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in the game for Carolina. The Mudcats moved to a season high 11 games above .500 while winning for the second consecutive night in walk-off fashion versus the visiting Hillcats. They also pulled within game 2.5 games of first place Down East in the Southern Division standings with the victory. Carolina originally trailed 2-0 after the third in Tuesday's game, but would eventually come back to tie the game when Lutz homered off reliever Nick Gallagher in the sixth. Lutz's home run was his fourth of the season and was a two-run shot that tied the game at 2-2.

ABOUT THE LAST ONE: Last night's walk-off victory was Carolina's second straight and fifth overall of the season. It also came in just their 18th home game as five of Carolina's 12 home wins have happened in walk-of fashion this season.

TODAY'S CAROLINA MUDCATS STARTING PITCHER...

Dylan File: 4-3, 2.96 ERA, 8 GS, 45.2 IP, 3 BB, 46 SO, 1.07 WHIP

Last outing: 5/17 at FAY, 5.0 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO, 80 pitches

CL Rankings: 1st in FIP (2.48), 1st in xFIP (2.72), 1st in K/BB 14.00

Named CL Pitcher of the Week for 4/22-4/28 (1 GS, 6 IP, 0 R, 5 SO)

GOOD MORNING: This morning's Education Day game is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. in Zebulon. It is the third such game of the season for the Mudcats as they also hosted Education Day games on 4/17/19 and 5/8/19 versus Fayetteville. Since the 2016 season, the Mudcats have 11 consecutive morning starts at Five County Stadium.

WHERE THEY RANK: Joantgel Segovia is currently 9th in the CL in AVG (.299), 9th in SLG (.446), 6th in OPS (.828), tied for 6th in hits (47) and tied for 6th in runs (27)... Ryan Aguilar is currently 4th in the CL in OBP (.415), tied for 2nd in walks (29) and tied for 3rd in runs (30)... Mario Feliciano is currently tied for 2nd in the CL in home runs (8) and tied for 2nd in RBI (32), 4th in SLG (.468), 5th in total bases (72)... Payton Henry is currently tied for 6th in the CL in RBI (29)... Matt Hardy leads the CL in wins (6) and is tied for 1st in games (16)... Rodrigo Benoit is tied for 6th in the CL in wins (4), tied for 1st in the CL in games (16) and 2nd in the CL in saves (8)... Noah Zavolas currently 6th in the CL in ERA (3.33), 1st in innings pitched (54.0), 7th in average against (.275) and 3rd in WHIP (1.20)... Dylan File is currently 3rd in the CL in earned run average (2.96), 1st in WHIP (1.07), 3rd in average against (.263), tied for 5th in strikeouts (46) and 6th in innings pitched (45.2).

CAROLINA LEAGUE LEADERS - TWO-OUTS - RBI

Player Team RBI HR AVG OPS

Henry, P CAR 18 4 .227 .731

Henry, R CAR 14 3 .250 .958

Gonzalez, O LYN 14 2 .442 1.107

ALL THE Ks: Carolina batters have combined to total a CL high 503 strikeouts this season and are on pace for 1,554 strikeouts this season. Carolina batters combined to total a Carolina League and franchise record 1,311 strikeouts during the 2018 season; breaking the previous Carolina League and franchise record of 1,245 SO set by the Mudcats during the 2017 season.

BACK STOP SPLITS: Payton Henry and Mario Feliciano have split catching duties this season with Henry totaling 23 games behind the plate and Feliciano catching 22 games... The Carolina pitching staff is 15-8 and has totaled a 3.17 ERA (2.8 BB/9, 8.8 SO/9) in games caught by Henry... Carolina's pitchers are 13-9 with a 4.50 ERA (3.0 BB/9, 8.1 SO/9) in games caught by Feliciano... Also of note, the Mudcats have won seven straight games with Payton Henry as their starting catcher

PEAKING: At 28-17, the Mudcats are 11 games above .500 for the second time this season. The last time a Mudcats team sat as high as 11 games above .500 in a half was on 8/5/08 when the then-Southern League Mudcats were 28-17 in the second half on the 2008 season. That 2008 team finished the year at 80-60 overall and went on to lose in the Southern League championship series to Mississippi.

GOT HEEM: Payton Henry is currently tied for the Carolina League in most caught steals (20). Henry has caught 20 of 45 (44.4%) would-be base stealers over 23 games and 201 innings behind the plate this season. Henry is also tied for second in all of MiLB in most caught steals (20) this season.

WHAT IF: Having totaled just 114 plate appearances, Rob Henry is currently just shy of qualifying for the CL leader board this season. Henry is, however, currently 6th in the CL in slugging (.485) and 3rd in ISO (.258) among CL players with at least 110 PA this season. He is also tied for 4th in the CL in homers (6).

THE SKIPPER: Manager Joe Ayrault is in his third season as Manager of the Mudcats and his eighth season overall as Manager of Milwaukee's High-A affiliate. Ayrault is currently second on Carolina's all-time managerial wins list and second all-time in games managed in Carolina...

MANAGER W L PCT G SEASONS

David Bell 176 239 .424 415 2009-11 (3)

Joe Ayrault 166 155 .517 321 2017-Present (3)

Ron Gideon 126 151 .455 277 2000-01 (2)

THE MUDCATS HAVE...

... played in Zebulon, NC since 1991 (29th season).

... played in the Carolina League since 2012 (8th season).

... been an affiliate of the Brewers since 2017 (3rd season).

... operated under the ownership of the Brewers since Oct. 2017.

... not made the playoffs since the 2008 season.

... not made the playoffs during their Carolina League era.

