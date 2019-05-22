Winston-Salem Dash: Game Notes (May 22 vs. Fayetteville)

Playing in their third 11 a.m. game of the season at home, the Dash take on the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Wednesday morning at BB&T Ballpark.

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (22-22) vs. Fayetteville Woodpeckers (21-24)

RHP Lincoln Henzman (2-2, 6.11 ERA) vs. RHP Enoli Paredes (3-1, 1.86 ERA)

11 a.m. - BB&T Ballpark (Winston-Salem, N.C.)

Game #45 (Home Game #23)

WALKER HOMERS IN TUESDAY'S LOSS

Dash outfielder Steele Walker belted his second home run of the season and first at BB&T Ballpark, but the Fayetteville Woodpeckers came back to earn a 7-2 victory on Tuesday night. With the Dash leading 1-0 and two outs in the bottom of the third, Walker crushed a towering solo homer over the right-field seats. But, the Woodpeckers responded with seven unanswered runs. After plating one in the fourth, Fayetteville scored three runs in the eighth and ninth to take the lead for good. Jonathan Arauz tied a career-high with four hits. In the loss, Zach Remillard went 2-for-3, upping his team-leading average to .315. The former Coastal star has now reached base safely in 19 consecutive contests.

CHECKING IN ON THE FIRST-ROUNDER

Nick Madrigal, who was selected with the fourth overall pick in last year's draft out of Oregon State University, had his seven-game hitting streak snapped on Tuesday by going 0-for-4 with a strikeout. Madrigal's season batting line now sits at .267/.335/.367 in 38 games played. The 22-year-old is in his second year playing for the Dash. Madrigal joined the team at the end of last year, posting a .306 batting average and a .355 on-base percentage in 26 games played. Before joining the White Sox system, Madrigal was a star for the Oregon State Beavers. After being named the Pac-12 Player of the Year as a sophomore, Madrigal was an integral piece of the OSU team that won the 2018 College World Series.

SOME GOOD TURNS IN THE ROTATION

Cavanerio's turn in the rotation marked the seventh consecutive strong start for the Dash. Over this span, Dash starters have posted a 1.59 ERA. Here is a rundown of the last seven starts:

LHP Cristian Castillo at MB on 5/15: 7.0IP, 1R

RHP Jorgan Cavanerio at MB on 5/16: 4.0IP, 0R

RHP Lincoln Henzman at DE on 5/17: 6.0IP, 2R

LHP John Parke at DE on 5/18: 6.0IP, 1R

LHP Konnor Pilkington at DE on 5/19: 6.0IP, 0R

LHP Cristian Castillo vs. FAY on 5/20: 6.2IP, 2R

RHP Jorgan Cavanerio vs. FAY on 5/21: 4.0IP, 1R

REMILLARD CANNOT BE STOPPED

Along with leading the team in batting average, Remillard now leads the team in OPS (.816) and wRC+ (139). The 25-year-old has now posted hits in 16 out of his last 17 contests. Overall this month, Remillard is posting a .415/.516/.566 batting line over 16 games. Before being drafted in the 10th round of the 2016 MLB Draft, Remillard was an integral part of the 2016 College World Series Champion Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, leading the team with 19 homers.

HENZMAN TAKES THE HILL

Right-hander Lincoln Henzman, who is ranked the 26th-best prospect in the White Sox system per MLB Pipeline, will get the ball on Wednesday. Henzman is coming off his longest start during his tenure with the Dash, posting six innings and allowing just two runs in a win over Down East last Friday. Before joining the White Sox organization, Henzman was a star closer for the University of Louisville, earning First-Team All-ACC honors and the NCBWA Stopper of the Year award as a junior in 2017. Despite making a transition to a new role, Henzman was stellar in the rotation for the Dash and the Intimidators last year. Henzman posted a 2.23 ERA in 13 starts for Kannapolis before earning a midseason promotion. With Winston-Salem, Henzman yielded a 2.03 ERA in a starting role.

SAME AFFILIATE, NEW NAME

For the first time this season, the Dash are squaring off against the Astros new High-A affiliate, the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. 2019 marks the first year of the new franchise after spending the previous two years as the Buies Creek Astros. Last year, Buies Creek won the Carolina League championship, defeating the Dash along the way by taking the Southern Division Championship Series against Winston-Salem three games to none. Entering play on Wednesday, the Woodpeckers are 21-24, good for fourth place in the Southern Division.

