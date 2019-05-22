Hillman Dominates as Hillcats Hold off Late Mudcats Surge to Secure Win

Zebulon, N.C. - Despite a five-run ninth inning rally from the Carolina Mudcats, the Lynchburg Hillcats were able to hold on for a 7-6 win on Wednesday at Five County Stadium on Education Day.

Leading 7-1 entering the ninth, the Muddies loaded the bases when Tristin Lutz singled, Mario Feliciano reached on an error and Pat McInerney walked. With two out, Jonathan Teaney struck out Devin Hairston, but a wild pitch allowed all runners to advance with Lutz scoring to extend the game. With the bases reloaded, Wes Rogers belted a grand slam off the video board in left field, bringing Carolina to within a run at 7-6. Teaney regrouped and struck out the next hitter, Zach Clark, to end the game and preserve the win.

Juan Hillman (Win, 2-4) was dominant on the hill for the third straight start. The lefty fired seven innings, allowing just one unearned run on three hits. He has not allowed an earned run over his last three starts, spanning 20.1 innings. All five runs allowed by Teaney were unearned in his two innings in relief.

Lynchburg started the scoring in the top of the first inning. Steven Kwan worked a lead off walk, and Wilbis Santiago and Nolan Jones each singled to load the bases. With one away, Gavin Collins ripped a bases-clearing three-run double down the left field line to give the Hillcats a 3-0 lead.

In the fourth, the Cleveland affiliate extended its lead. Luke Wakamatsu singled with one out, and two batters later, Jose Vicente crushed a two-run homer, his second of the season, to put Lynchburg ahead, 5-0.

With two out in the sixth inning, Oscar Gonzalez lined a solo home run over the fence in left, his fourth of the year, to widen the gap to 6-0.

Carolina got on the board for the first time in the bottom of the fifth. Eddie Silva reached base on an error and eventually scored on a sacrifice fly from Devin Hairston to make it a 6-1 game.

The Hillcats added some insurance in the eighth. Vicente and Gabriel Mejia singled to lead off the inning, and Kwan bounced into a double play to move Vicente to third. Santiago cracked an RBI single to left field, plating Vicente to give Lynchburg a 7-1 lead, which proved to be the winning run.

Santiago, Collins, Vicente and Mejia each had multi-hit games for Lynchburg. The Hillcats snapped an 11-game winning streak by the Mudcats on Education Days at Five County Stadium dating back to the 2016 season.

Dylan File (Loss, 4-4) gave up six earned runs on seven hits over five innings. Chris Dula tossed a scoreless sixth and J.T. Hintzen surrendered a run over three innings.

The Hillcats will vie for a series split in the finale of the four-game series against the Mudcats on Thursday. Right-hander Matt Solter (2-1, 1.50) will start for Lynchburg, opposite of righty Nelson Hernandez (5-1, 5.21) of the Mudcats. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m. at Five County Stadium.

