Mavericks Trade Defenseman Jordan Klimek to Maine for D-Men Pratt and Cecere

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Kansas City Mavericks Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations John-Scott Dickson announced Monday the team traded defenseman Jordan Klimek to the Maine Mariners for defensemen Derek Pratt and Garrett Cecere.

A native of Mount Hermon, Massachusetts, the six-foot-two 194-pound Pratt played in 63 games for the Mariners last season, scoring two goals and tallying 16 assists with a plus-eight plus-minus rating and 78 penalty minutes. The 25-year old also spent time at the AHL level, playing one game for the Utica Comets.

Cecere hails from West Des Moines, Iowa and played in 49 games for Maine during his rookie season, scoring one goal and assisting on six. The five-foot-eight, 165-pounder's disciplined style of play resulted in him having just six penalty minutes all season.

In 66 games with the Mavericks last season, Klimek scored six goals and notched 12 assists for 18 points and a plus-14 plus-minus rating.

The Kansas City Mavericks begin their 11th season this fall at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Independence, MO. The 2019-20 home schedule kicks off on Saturday, October 12 as the Mavericks take on the Indy Fuel at 7:05 p.m. For more information, visit kcmavericks.com.

