Forward Everett Clark Returns for a Third Season in Jacksonville

August 5, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release





JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Winnipeg Jets and AHL's Manitoba Moose announced Friday that the team has agreed to terms with forward Everett Clark for the 2019-20 season

Clark, 23, returns for his third season in Jacksonville after posting 24 points (11g, 13a) with 141 penalty minutes in 50 games played last season. The 5-9, 180-pound gritty forward has registered 49 points (21g, 28a) and 250 penalty minutes in 105 career ECHL games with the Icemen.

"Everett has had a great start to his professional career these past two seasons" said Icemen Head Coach Jason Christie. "He brings a lot to our team and we are looking for him to elevate his game and have a breakout season."

Prior to his professional career, the Whitby, Ontario native totaled 111 Points (46g, 65a) with 274 penalty minutes in four Ontario Hockey League (OHL) seasons with the Mississauga Steelheads (2013-2016) and the Flint Firebirds (2016-17).

Clark becomes the third player to officially agree to terms with the Icemen for the 2019-20 season. Earlier this week, the team announced the addition of forward Chase Witala, while adding defenseman Dalton Thrower.

The Icemen open the 2019-2020 season at home on October 12 against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m.

---

2019-2020 Ticket Packages on Sale Now! Full and partial ticket plans for the 2019-2020 season are currently on sale. These flexible ticket packages include several benefits and saves you money from the box office pricing. Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825.

The 2019-20 Jacksonville Icemen Season is Presented by Community First Credit Union

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 5, 2019

Forward Everett Clark Returns for a Third Season in Jacksonville - Jacksonville IceMen

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.