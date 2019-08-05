Mavericks Sign Rookie Forward Ryan Galt

August 5, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release





INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Kansas City Mavericks Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations John-Scott Dickson announced Monday the team signed forward Ryan Galt to a standard player contract.

A native of Omaha, Nebraska, Galt played in four games last season with the Utah Grizzlies, scoring one goal. The five-foot-11, 181-pound forward played collegiately at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, where he scored eight goals and tallied 19 assists for 27 points in 115 games.

Galt also played locally for the Russell Stover Stars U16 and U18 teams from 2010-12.

The Kansas City Mavericks begin their 11th season this fall at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Independence, MO. The 2019-20 home schedule kicks off on Saturday, October 12 as the Mavericks take on the Indy Fuel at 7:05 p.m. For more information, visit kcmavericks.com.

