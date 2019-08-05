Gladiators Announce New Partnership

Duluth, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators are proud to announce their new partnership with Fathers Incorporated. The local non-profit organization, which is based in Dunwoody, focuses on furthering the involvement of fathers and their families throughout the Atlanta Metropolitan Area. Their reach as an organization also expands with online resources geared towards impacting the lives of thousands of fathers.

Gladiators President Jerry James stated, "We want everyone to know that by supporting the Atlanta Gladiators, you are in turn supporting Fathers Incorporated."

The relationship with the Gladiators will also include a game night this season to celebrate fatherhood in the Atlanta Metro area, which will take place on November 23 for an exciting evening of hockey and community building. The two organizations are also working on securing sponsors for fathers and their families within the charitable organization to be able to enjoy a night of hockey at no cost.

"We are excited that this opportunity will allow Fathers Incorporated to reach a broader audience of dads and families. It is our desire that our partners will help in our mission to build stronger families, one dad at a time," said Fathers Incorporated CEO Kenneth Braswell.

Another piece of this night will be a fundraiser, which a portion of the proceeds from ticket sales that night will be donated to Fathers Incorporated to help further their mission. The Atlanta Gladiators are excited to grow this relationship moving forward into the future. Look for further details throughout the season.

The Atlanta Gladiators open the 2019-20 season home schedule on October 18th and 19th at the Infinite Energy Arena. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting the website at www.atlantagladiators.com or by calling the front office at (770) 497-5100.

The Atlanta Gladiators are members of the ECHL, the nation's premier "AA" hockey league and are the Affiliate of the Eastern Conference Champion Boston Bruins. All home games are played at the 9,119-seat Infinite Energy Arena, located just off I-85 on Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth, Georgia. The Gladiators have established an unrivaled commitment to excellence, maintaining a distinctive reputation for providing fun, friendly, family, affordable entertainment and are consistently ranked as one of the best "Things to Do" in the Atlanta Metropolitan area and across the North Georgia region.

